The Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By grow at a CAGR of 3.78% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach US$3.4 billion by 2028.

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for vetronics, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The increasing complexities in modern day war techniques have resulted in a heightened requirement for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities, which has resulted in several key defense spenders to invest heavily in the research and development of ISR systems, such as thermal sights, infrared vision systems, and laser target designators.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Thales Group

SAAB A.B.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Oshkosh Corporation

General Electric Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Ultra Electronics Ltd

The Raytheon Company

Safran

FLIR Systems Inc.

Uralvagonzavod

Leonardo S.p.A.

Honeywell

Rheinmetall Defence

Textron Inc.

The rising demand for new sighting devices as well as infrared cameras and thermal imaging systems is therefore contributing significantly to the growth of the global military vetronics systems market.

– The Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market, valued at US$2.3 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach US$3.4 billion by 2028.

– The market consists of three categories: ISR Systems, Vehicle Protection Systems and C4 Systems. The market is expected to be dominated by the ISR Systems segment, which is expected to account for 52.6% of the market, followed by vehicle protection systems and C4 Systems with shares of 26.4% and 21.1%, respectively.

– The North America region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 29.9%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 28.74% and 19%, respectively

