“Thermal Power in Italy, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Italy.

The report provides in depth analysis on global thermal power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Italy(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Italy thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378921

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses global thermal power market, Italy power market and Italy thermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2006-2017 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2018-2030.

– Detailed overview on the global thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market forces analysis (drivers, restraints and challenges), installed capacity by fuel type, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major countries and cross country comparison among thermal sources such as coal, oil and gas.

– Power market scenario in Italy and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of Italy thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Italy thermal power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Major Companies Mentioned:

EniPower S.p.A.

Enel S.p.A.

Edison SpA

Edipower S.p.A.

E.ON Italia S.p.A.

A2A SpA

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378921

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]