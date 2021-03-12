Trendsights Overview: Evolving Landscapes-Exploring The Impact The Evolving Landscapes Mega-Trend Has On innovation Across The FMCG Space

This report is part of GlobalData’s TrendSights Overview series. This research explores the Evolving Landscapes mega-trend and its relevance across the FMCG sectors, with added focus on retail and foodservice. The analysis covers what the mega-trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378930

The Evolving Landscapes trend captures evolutions in consumers’ behavior and attitudes towards products across the FMCG based on factors such as socio-economic and socio-demographic changes, aging populations and more consumers delaying marriage to later stage in their life. It further looks in how brands are responding to these changes by adapting their strategies in developing products that cater to consumers’ changing needs, demands, and preferences.

Scope

– Innovation across the FMCG space is being shaped by the challenges urbanization offers to create better forms of product and service consumption and usage.

– Consumers are marrying at a later stage, focusing more on their work and thus looking for products and services that respond to their demands.

– As the aging population continues to grow significantly, brands ought to develop products that cater to their evolving needs and demands.

Reasons to buy

– GlobalData’s TrendSights framework interprets how the 63 trends guiding the consumer and innovation landscape are influencing your markets, and what this means for future opportunities.

– Investigate the various trends within the Evolving Landscapes mega-trend and what these mean for fast-moving consumer goods.

Key Companies Mentioned:

A Taste of Thai

Yeo Valley

Bright

Pukka

Health-Ade

Smirnoff

Ginial

Lilah

L’Oreal

Pantene

Milk Makeup

Earth Choice

Hero Clean

Method

Full Moon

Tru Harvest

PitPat

Rite Aid

Johnson’s Baby

Nourish Baby

Ecco

Heslife

IQOS

Walmart

Deliveroo

Postmates

KFC

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378930

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Sectors

3. Generations

4. Regions

5. The Future

6. Appendix

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]