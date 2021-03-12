WORKFLOW AUTOMATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Workflow Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workflow Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pegasystems Inc.
Xerox Corporation
Appian
Bizagi
Ipsoft, Inc.
Newgen Software Technologies Limited
Nintex Global Limited
Opentext Corp
Tibco Software Inc
Uipath SRL
Sourcecode Technology Holdings, Inc.
Thoughtonomy Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMES
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workflow Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workflow Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workflow Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workflow Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMES
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workflow Automation Market Size
2.2 Workflow Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workflow Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Workflow Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Workflow Automation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Workflow Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Workflow Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Workflow Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Workflow Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Workflow Automation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Workflow Automation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation
12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Pegasystems Inc.
12.3.1 Pegasystems Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.3.4 Pegasystems Inc. Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Pegasystems Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Xerox Corporation
12.4.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.4.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Appian
12.5.1 Appian Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.5.4 Appian Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Appian Recent Development
12.6 Bizagi
12.6.1 Bizagi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.6.4 Bizagi Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Bizagi Recent Development
12.7 Ipsoft, Inc.
12.7.1 Ipsoft, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.7.4 Ipsoft, Inc. Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ipsoft, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Newgen Software Technologies Limited
12.8.1 Newgen Software Technologies Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.8.4 Newgen Software Technologies Limited Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Newgen Software Technologies Limited Recent Development
12.9 Nintex Global Limited
12.9.1 Nintex Global Limited Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.9.4 Nintex Global Limited Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nintex Global Limited Recent Development
12.10 Opentext Corp
12.10.1 Opentext Corp Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Workflow Automation Introduction
12.10.4 Opentext Corp Revenue in Workflow Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Opentext Corp Recent Development
Continued…..
