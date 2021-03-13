AC Brushless Motor Market 2019: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Rotek, Selema, Ziehl-Abegg, Cmz Sistemi Elettronici, Domel and more…

A new market study, titled “Global AC Brushless Motor Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

AC Brushless Motor Market



The global AC Brushless Motor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on AC Brushless Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC Brushless Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rotek

SELEMA S.r.l.

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Cmz Sistemi Elettronici

DOMEL D.O.O.

Dunkermotoren GmbH

ebm-papst

Getriebebau NORD GmbH & Co. KG

IME Industria Motori Elettrici

MOOG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Phase Brushless Motor

Three-Phase Brushless Motor

Segment by Application

Model Airplane

Precision Instruments

Other



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



