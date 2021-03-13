Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Demand, Overview, Price and Forecasts To 2023

Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems For Submarine Market Information Report By Fit (Line Fit, and Retro Fit), By Type (Stirling, Mesma, Fuel Cells, and others) and Region – Global Forecast To 2030

Submarine is a major weapon in the hands of the navy. Traditional diesel-electric submarines have an underwater endurance of only a few days and they need to surface frequently to charge their batteries. As battery technology improved the endurance of these submarines but it was not enough.

While underwater, the batteries on board power the propeller and other electrical systems on the submarine. These batteries run out of charge within 4-5 days and needs to recharge them. This is done by snorkelling, which exposes them to detection by enemy radars and makes them an easy target. Hence we need a system which can allow diesel-electric submarines to recharge their batteries without running their engines.

This will allow them to continue sailing underwater and remaining undetected. The system which permits all this is Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). Such systems are majorly used for enhancing the performance of small defensive submarines. Moreover, increasing importance of submarines in naval warfare, submarine upgradation programs over the years to drive the market for combat systems, among others can be considered as the indirect factors driving the AIP systems market. The AIP technology can be installed on existing older generation submarines by inserting a new hull section during a retrofit.

North America region dominates the Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems For Submarine Market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific. This is mainly due to countries such as U.S., Canada, spending heavily on their navy which ultimately drives the growth of this market. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific economies are projected to drive sixty percent of the global increase in defense acquisition, research and development, and thirty percent of the global defense acquisition budget in the near future.

The key players of Air Independent Propulsion Systems For Submarine Market are SAAB AB (Sweden), Siemens AG (Germany), DCNS SA (France), China Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (China), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), and others.

The report for Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems For Submarine Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

