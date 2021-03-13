Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Introduction The alkalized cocoa powder is also known as Dutch Process cocoa powder and is being widely used in various food, beverage, cosmetics, and nutritional products due to its enhanced taste. The alkalized cocoa powder is manufactured by either alkalizing the press cake obtained after the processing of the cocoa butter, by directly alkalizing the nibs or alkalizing the cocoa liquor. As the by-product of the chocolate industry, cocoa powder is either used as a natural or alkalized to form alkalized cocoa powder. The alkalized cocoa powder has found various applications, even more than the cocoa butter which is the main product of the chocolate industry that is used in various confectionery.

The Color of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Increasing its Demand in the Non-Confectionery Market Alkalized cocoa powder is increasingly being used in the non-confectionery products due to the higher flavor and the color intensity which could enhance the taste as well as the appearance of the products. Due to the color intensity and the flavor, the amount of powder added to end product can be reduced thus decreasing the cost for the end product manufacturers. The color and the uses of the cocoa depends upon the pH of cocoa powder during the alkalization. Depending upon this, there are different types of alkalized cocoa powders. The main application of the alkalized cocoa powder is in the bakery and food service industry as the texture the alkalized cocoa powders give to the end products in terms of appearance and taste, has increased its demand here.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Segmentation The global alkalized cocoa powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, type, end use, distribution channel and packaging.

On the basis of nature, the global alkalized cocoa powder market is segmented as –

Organic, Conventional, On the basis of type, the global alkalized cocoa powder market is segmented as –Light Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Very Dark Brown, Reddish , Brown,Black/Purple

On the basis of end use, the global alkalized cocoa powder market is segmented as –

Food, Bakery and Confectionery, Dressings and Sauces, Desserts and Ice-creams, Dairy,

Cereals, Instant Food Mixes, Others, Beverages, Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pet Food, HoReCa/ Foodservice, Household/Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global alkalized cocoa powder market is segmented as – Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores, e-Retail, On the basis of packaging, the global alkalized cocoa powder market is segmented as –Retail, Paper Bags, Pouches, Jars, Bulk

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Key Players Some of the leading manufacturers of global alkalized cocoa powder market are Moner Cocoa, S.A., Barry Callebaut AG (Bensdorp), CCBOL Group S.R.L., GCB Cocoa Singapore (Carlyle Cocoa Company), Ephoka Europe S.L., Faravari Danehaye Roghani Cocoa Tabriz Co., JB Foods Limited (JB Cocoa Sdn. Bhd.), Indcre SA, Ciranda, Inc., Olam International.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Key Developments Olam International, in 2015, acquired the Cocoa business of the Archer Daniels Midland Company to form a new business, Olam Cocoa to become a fully integrated cocoa bean and cocoa products manufacturer and supplier. In 2017, Olam International launched a new alkalized cocoa powder that does not contain sodium. Instead the alkalized cocoa powder contains potassium with which it is alkalized as the potassium is deficient in the human diet.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Regulations There are various regulatory committee’s that inspect the alkalized cocoa powder especially those used for human consumption. These regulatory bodies are different in different regions and the manufacturers have to follow the guidelines to manufacture alkalized cocoa powder. In Europe, this is monitored by the European Food Safety Authority and in the U.S., it is the Food and Drug Administration. There are also multiple regulatory authorities in a single region for ensuring safe products are being delivered.

On the global level, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is composed of the cocoa-producing as well as the cocoa consuming countries. The organization makes sure that there is fair-trade of the cocoa among these countries.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Opportunities The alkalized cocoa powder demand has been increasing due to the rise in the applications of it in non-confectionery products such as bakery and dairy products. But the use of the cocoa butter has remained static in the past few years which is affecting the quality of alkalized cocoa powder. Also, there has been an increase in the prices of the alkalized cocoa powder. This has resulted in many large alkalized cocoa powder manufacturers to outsource these powders from others. This is a good opportunity for the new players that want to manufacture alkalized cocoa powder.

