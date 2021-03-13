Allantoin Market Size by Solution, by Application, by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025 Along with Top Key Players like Clariant, Ashland, RITA Corporation, Akema Fine Chemicals, Merck KGaA, Huanghua Suntime Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Global Allantoin Market Size by Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oral Hygiene, and Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025. The study covers the global market value (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons) between 2015 and 2025. The Market report also includes qualitative insights such as drivers and restraints. The market share for different applications have also been covered at a global, regional and country level for the time frame mentioned above.

Growing demand as a vital ingredient in cosmetics and pharmaceutical products is expected to augment the Global Allantoin Market size over the projected period. According to the Voluntary Cosmetic Ingredient Reporting Program (VCRP), allantoin is consumed in more than 1300 cosmetic products. In addition, government support for the use of allantoin in pharmaceutical and cosmetics are expected to increase market reach.

Allantoin Market: Key Players are Clariant, Ashland, RITA Corporation, Akema Fine Chemicals, Merck KGaA, LUBON INDUSTRY, Huanghua Suntime Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, and Allan Chemical Corporation.

Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and oral hygiene together dominated the Global Allantoin Market. The volume share of the three segments together is anticipated to increase from 91.8% in 2017 to 92.2% by 2025, implying the others segment losing its share. The unique properties of the chemical coupled with the rising demand from consumers for this ingredient in formulations are expected to play a vital role in driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Key segments of the Global Allantoin Market:

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Oral hygiene

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

What does the report include?

The study on the global allantoin market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, and restraints

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Who should you buy this report?

The global allantoin market study meets the needs for various parties including government and non-government associations, consultants , analysts, researchers and academicians

The report is also suitable for companies that are currently operating in the market as well as those looking to integrate their operations from either raw material manufacturing or downstream products.

Moreover, the study can also help new entrants take informed decisions about venturing into the market.

