Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market Forecasts by Market Drivers Till 2023

Market Highlights

Nano therapy is a modern technique for treatment of various diseases and performed with the help of submicron sized molecular devices or nanoparticles. According to the National Cancer Institute (2014), over 16 lakh Americans had cancer, which is expected to increase during the given period. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer, rising demand for the better treatment options, and increasing healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the market.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, about 420 million adult population in the world was suffering from diabetes in 2016, which is increasing at the rate of 8.4% per year and is expected to reach 625 million by 2040.

It is estimated that the gold nanoparticles market is expected to grow at a CAGR 16.5% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the Americas gold nanoparticles market are Appolo Biolife, BBI Solutions, Cytodiagnostics, Goldsol, Innova Biosciences, Johnson Matthey Plc, Meliorum Technologies, Inc., Metalor, NanoBio Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, nanoComposix, NanoHybrids Corp., Nanopartz Inc., NanoRods LLC, Nanosphere, Nanostellar, Sigma-Aldrich, Solaris Nanosciences, TANAKA HOLDINGS, and others.

Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market Segmentation

The American gold nanoparticles market is segmented on the basis of type of gold nanoparticles, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the type of gold nanoparticles, the market is segmented into Nanorods, Nanoshells, and Nanocages

On the basis of the application, the market is classified into medical and dentistry, catalysis, electronics, and others. Medical and dentistry is further classified as Nano Oncology, Nano Neurology, Nano Imaging, Nano Cardiology, Nano Immunology, and Therapeutics. The others segment includes glass, cosmetics, and photometry.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, research and academic institutes, and others.

Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Americas gold nanoparticles market owing to increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, well-developed healthcare sector, and growing demand for the better treatment. North America is segmented into two regions: the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. accounts for the major share in the market owing to the high healthcare spending and increasing government support for research & development. South America is the fastest growing market due to the presence of huge opportunities for the development of the market. According to the American Diabetic Association (2012), 29 million Americans had diabetes, which was 9.3% of the total American population and as per the National Cancer Institute (2016), about 1,685,210 new cases of cancer had been diagnosed in the U.S. In Canada, the market for gold nanoparticles shows significant growth owing to the rising awareness about the nanotechnology and extensive research in the field of nanotechnology. In South America, the market exhibits steady but positive growth owing to an increasing emphasis on preventive care and growth of healthcare industry. On the other hand, the higher cost of treatment and lack of awareness about treatment may hinder the growth of the Americas gold nanoparticles market.

