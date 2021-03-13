Anti-shock Trousers Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast to 2028 | FMI Report

Anti-shock trousers are self-contained units, which are made of one abdominal section and two leg sections attached to an inflation unit. Medical anti-shock trousers restore blood pressure, particularly the central circulation by returning blood from the lower body. The design of an anti-shock trouser makes it easy to wear for a patient, and avoids the chances of side effects due to over inflation. Pneumatic medical anti-shock trousers are widely encouraged by the hospital management for trauma victims. The device is reusable, which makes it attractive for the application in emerging economies. The device is comfortable even with prolonged use of the device at low pressures. Military anti-shock trouser is one of the most widely used medical devices in pre-hospital care. The use of trouser should be based on the type of injury as well as the type of shock.

Need of Anti-shock Trousers

Anti-shock trouser is an innovative product used in various medical emergency and patient care. The technology to develop anti-shock trouser was incorporated from a project done by NASA in 1970. The anti-shock trousers are very helpful in maintaining blood flow and the control the pressure shows that the patient should have major balance flow of blood during injuries. The anti-shock feature applies external counter pressure to the lower abdomen and balances the blood flow. The garments used for anti-shock trouser are of high-quality and can bear pressure for any emergency use. Anti-shock is very effective in trauma cases, which occur due to ruptured internal organ, pediatric cases and any other natural disasters. In medical emergency cases, anti-shock trousers are needed while transporting the patient to the nearest hospital.

Anti-shock trousers Market Assessment by Product Type

Factors Driving and Restraining the Anti-shock Trousers Market

The global market for anti-shock trousers is driven by increasing patient pool and increase in the number of trauma cases. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) is a major case in the U.S., which results in deaths of 153 people every day. Various innovations are conducted by major players to make anti-shock trousers more durable, flam proof with various other integration of digital smart devices, which is another factor driving the demand for anti-shock trousers across the globe. However, the high cost of the trousers and lack of availability of the product in various regions restrict the growth of the anti-shock trousers market.

Demand for Anti-shock trousers in the Medical and Military Sectors

Anti-shock trousers are very high in demand for various medical- and military-based use. The garments used for manufacturing anti-shock trousers are non-inflammable and can bear high pressure. The anti-shock trousers are used in the military sector for protecting soldiers in various medical emergency and environmental conditions. Continuous innovation of garments and design of anti-shock trouser has made it more affective and increased the application area. The market of anti-shock trousers is a continuous growing market as product innovation and use of anti-shock trousers is increasing in various industries apart from the medical industry.

Anti-shock Trousers in Head Injuries and Cardiogenic Shock

Head injuries and cardiogenic shock segments pose a strong position in the market. Anti-shock trousers have been used to manage traumatic retroperitoneal haemorrhage to treat gun-shot wounds, fractures of the lower limbs and stab wounds and in the management of intra-abdominal bleeding from gastrointestinal tract, aneurysms, ectopic pregnancy and ruptured liver and the control of bleeding arising from hypo-coagulation. Anti-shock trousers are useful in the treatment of refractory cardiac arrest. Evidence show that anti-shock trousers are effective in maintaining blood pressure in hypotension associated with some head injuries.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global anti-shock trousers market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant region in the global anti-shock trousers market owing to presence of major players and improved healthcare system. Europe is expected to hold second large market share in the global anti-shock trousers market as the acceptance rate is high as compared to others. Asia-Pacific show sluggish growth as the medical healthcare system is still in the developing phase and the acceptance rate is slow as compared to others.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global anti-shock trousers market are Boscarol Srl, CIR Medical, etc. Anti-shock trousers are mostly used in cardiogenic shock and during blood loss. The prime importance of the anti-shock trouser suit seems to be in the relocation of shocked patients from the place of injury to the hospital. Manufacturers are developing lightweight anti-shock trousers with various pressure variants, which can cover all the segments of the anti-shock trousers market. However, innovations to make anti-shock trouser durable and cost-effective offer a global opportunity to its manufacturers.