Apple Cider Vinegar Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2017-2027

Vinegar can be defined as a condiment made from various sugar and starchy materials processed through alcoholic and subsequent acetic fermentation. Apple cider vinegar is one of the type of vinegar, widely used as an antimicrobial and flavoring component in the cuisines. Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic acid, magnesium, potassium, probiotics and enzymes. It helps to regulate body pH, lowers the blood sugar and cholesterol level, supports heart health, cure sinus infection, and prevent skin irritation. Apple cider vinegar also supports weight loss and metabolism. Additionally, high anti-fungal abilities of apple cider vinegar enables it to be used for cleaning purpose. It kills harmful bacteria and prevents the formation of fungus. It is used as a flavoring agent in soups and condiments, salad dressing.

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Segmentation

Apple cider vinegar market can be segmented on the basis of applications, distribution channel, and by regions. Based on applications, apple cider vinegar is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. Others include various household and industrial applications. Apple cider vinegar, being a key ingredient in various ethnic and foreign cuisines, is anticipated to witness relatively high share in the food & beverages segment. Pharmaceutical segment is expected to expand at relatively high CAGR owing to the wide use of apple cider vinegar in pharmaceutical segment. It helps in balancing blood sugar and help in improving diabetes. It is also applied to soothe sunburn.

Based upon distribution channel, apple cider vinegar market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, specialist stores, and others. Others include independent retailers. Supermarket/hypermarket is expected to hold relatively high share in the apple cider vinegar market. Expansion of retail chain format on global level has contributed significantly to the growth of supermarket/hypermarket over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Apple Cider Vinegar Market:

On the basis of geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Middle East and Africa. In regional segments, North America is expected to hold relatively high share in terms of market value. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness relatively high growth in the apple cider vinegar market owing to the rising health consciousness and increasing disposable income in the region.

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Apple cider vinegar market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. Growth of apple cider vinegar market is driven by its wide applications in the food & beverage industry. It is considered as one of the essential component in salad dressing, sauces and soups, and food preservatives. Other factors attributable to the high growth includes increase in ageing population, rising health consciousness, increasing purchasing power, rise in per capita health expenditure. Presence of natural ingredients in apple cider vinegar coupled with growing awareness regarding its health benefits contributes significantly to its volume growth over the forecast period.

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the apple cider vinegar market include Barnes Naturals, The Kraft Heinz Company, Carl Kühne KG, Castelo Alimentos S/A, Old Dutch Mustard Co., Inc., Marukan Vinegar USA Inc., and Aspall among others. Companies in the apple cider vinegar market are heavily investing in research and development activities to enhance the functional profile of apple cider vinegar. Companies also focus upon building efficient supply chain to ensure wide availability of apple cider vinegar in the market.