Azodicarbonamide (ADC) Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2026

Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is an odorless yellow, orange color chemical widely used as a blowing agent, foaming agent and also as a food additive in baking. Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is also called as ‘yoga – mat’ chemical due to its primary use in rubber and a plastic product like a flip flop or yoga mat. It provides softness and elasticity, considering this property it is used in the food industry for several years. Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is abundantly practiced by commercial bakers as a whitening agent and conditioner for bread dough. This crystalline solid is poorly soluble in water, but when water temperature is raised it become marginally soluble, it devours thermally unstable property and hence while baking, it break down to form other chemicals, one of which is Semicarbazide (SEM). Azodicarbonamide (ADC) came into news when FDA took a comprehensive assessment of Semicarbazide (SEM) to check whether its consumption can increase chances of tumor occurrence in human. International Agency for Research on Cancer claims that excessive use of Semicarbazide (SEM) has raised carcinogen to mice. After assessment, FDA is recommending the use of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) as a food additive but at the level specified in FDA regulation and made a must for bread manufacturer to give a status as GRAS “Generally Recognized as Safe” as well as to mention Azodicarbonamide (ADC) in the ingredient list on bread packaging.

Global Azodicarbonamide (ADC)Market: Drivers & Restraints

Azodicarbonamide (ADC) has a large field of commercial applications, the growth of global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is driven by the demand for high-value products of plastic and rubber component on a day to day usage. Azodicarbonamide (ADC) used as an additive in the manufacturing vinyl (PVC) foam; it plays a vital role in forming air bubbles while breaking down into gas. This leads to strengthening, soften and bringing elasticity to the product it is mixed with. It is abundantly used in the creation of foamed plastics such as toys, gymnasium products, window gaskets, sports shoes, shoe soles, floor mats and much more. After being removed from the subway, azodicarbonamide has achieved a lot of attention for being highly rejected for using in food products as it is used as baking soda to lighten and soften plastic and rubber products. The effect is so impenetrable that it has already restrained azodicarbonamide market in many regions including Europe and Australia who ban the use of it. It is summarized that exposure and consumption to azodicarbonamide are associated with the health risk of respiratory problem, skin irritation, harm to hormonal function and disrupts to the immune system.

Global Azodicarbonamide (ADC)Market: Segmentation

Majorly there are two different type of Azodicarbonamite

Industrial quality

Food grade quality

The global azodicarbonamide market is segmented on the basis of azodicarbonamide sub formation, application and region.

On the basis of azodicarbonamide sub formation, the global azodicarbonamide market is segmented into:

Semicarbazide (SEM)

Ethylcarbamate (Urethane)

On the basis of azodicarbonamide application type, the global azodicarbonamide market is segmented into:

Blowing Agent

Plastic Additive

Food Additive

Flour bleaching agent and improving agent

On the basis of azodicarbonamide region type, the global azodicarbonamide market is segmented into:

North America

Eastern & Western Europe

Asia Specific excluding Japan

Azodicarbonamide (ADC)Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is segmented into seven regions — North America’s azodicarbonamide market, Latin America’s azodicarbonamide market, Eastern Europe’s azodicarbonamide market, Western Europe azodicarbonamide market, APEJ azodicarbonamide market, azodicarbonamide market and the Middle East & Africa’s azodicarbonamide market. Among the regions mentioned above, azodicarbonamide market is mainly ruled by Asia Specific excluding Japan and is expected to be the fastest growing market in North America and Western and Eastern Europe as they have already extended to their saturation point and now expect to grow at lower growth rate.

Azodicarbonamide (ADC)Market: Key Players

Some of the market players identified in the global azodicarbonamide market include Arkema, Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Kum Yang Co., Ltd., Otsuka Chemical, Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co.,Ltd., Ajanta Chemical Industries, JingJiang Hangsun Plastic Additives Co.,Ltd, , Abtonsmart Chemicals(Group)Co.,Ltd., Jiangxi Selon Industrial Stock etc.