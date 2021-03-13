Benzaldehyde Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Application, Business Strategy, Trend, Regions, Development, Opportunities, Size, Share, Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights: –

The Global Benzaldehyde Market has been evaluated as steady growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Benzaldehyde is colorless liquid with almond fragrance as it can be extracted from cherry stone and almond using enzyme. The benzaldehyde produced by oxidation of toluene or treating benzal chloride with alkali. Air oxidation of toluene uses liquid phase process to extract synthetic benzaldehyde. With increase in usage of benzaldehyde in wide area of application like pharmaceutical, aroma chemicals and agrochemical industries are propelling the growth of benzaldehyde market.

Furthermore, consumption of benzaldehyde in manufacturing of dyestuff, flavors and fragrances is propelling the demand for benzaldehyde, which in turn is adding value to the global benzaldehyde market. However, the crude oil price fluctuations leading to the volatility of raw material prices for benzaldehyde manufacturing and federal regulations associated with manufacturing and consumption of benzaldehyde, emergence of small players leading to competitive pricing are some of the restraining factors identified in the global benzaldehyde market.

Global Benzaldehyde Market Players: –

The major participants of this market are:

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

LANXESS AG, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co. Ltd

Wuhan Dico Chemical Co. Ltd

Penta S.R.O

Taj Pharmaceutical Limited.

Key Findings: –

Global Benzaldehyde Market is projected to reach USD 282.7 million by 2022 with 3.56% CAGR during review period of 2016-2022

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region

Benzaldehyde market is consolidated in the developed regions with limited number of manufacturers dominating the market, whereas, in the developing markets the market is fragmented with dominance of small manufacturers from the Asia-Pacific region.

Study Objectives of Benzaldehyde Market: –

To study market overview of the Benzaldehyde.

To estimate market size by derivatives, by application and region.

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of Benzaldehyde market.

To provide geographically market analysis and outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

To analyze the Global Benzaldehyde Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Benzaldehyde

Segmentation Analysis: –

By Derivatives: Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cinnamic Acid, and Others.

By Production Process: Toluene Chlorination Process, Toluene Oxidation Process.

By Application: Aroma Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Dyes & Coatings, and Others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis: –

The global Benzaldehyde Market is expected to register steady growth of 3.5% over the forecast period. The prominent factors fuelling the growth of global benzaldehyde market are, rise in demand among the aromatic chemical manufacturers along with the growth in aromatic chemicals market, increasing demand for benzaldehyde as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the pharmaceutical industries.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region dominates the benzaldehyde market both in terms of volume and value and is expected to grow significantly at a CAGRs of 3.3 % and 4.2 % respectively. China is major revenue generating country due to growing end user industry and increase in consumption rate of chemicals by manufacturers. Europe, North America accounts for second and third market share in the global benzaldehyde market.

