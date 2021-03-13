Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market by product types (invasive glucose monitoring, CGM, flash glucose monitoring), applications (type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes), and end users (diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market is expected to reach USD 559 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market include:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

• Arkay Inc. (Japan)

• Bayer Healthcare AG, (Germany)

• F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

• LifeScan, Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

• Medtronic plc.

• Nipro Diagnostics Inc.

• Terumo Medical Corporation

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861403-europe-the-middle-east-and-africa-blood-glucose

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product types, the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Invasive Glucose Monitoring

• CGM

• Flash Glucose Monitoring

On the basis of applications, the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market has been categorized into the following segments:

Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

On the basis of end users, the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market has been categorized into the following segments:

Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861403-europe-the-middle-east-and-africa-blood-glucose

Table Of Contents:

Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4 Flash Glucose Monitoring Devices

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.5 Others

7. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type 1 Diabetes

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3 Type 2 Diabetes

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4 Clinics

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.5 Research Centers

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.6 Homecare Diagnostics

8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Western Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 U.K.

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest Of Western Europe

9.2.2 Eastern Europe

9.3 The Middle East & Africa

9.3.1 United Arab Emirates

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia

9.3.3 Oman

9.3.4 Kuwait

9.3.5 Qatar

9.3.6 Rest Of The Middle East & Africa

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Key Development & Strategies

10.3.1 Key Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product Overview

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Arkay, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product Overview

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Bayer Healthcare AG

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product Overview

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 Key Development

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 Key Development

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 LifeScan

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product Overview

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 Key Developments

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com