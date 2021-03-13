Bone Graft Fixation System Market Expected to Boost the Global Industry Growth in the Near Future

Bone graft fixation system is a tool used to perform a procedure to fix and transplant bones or joints that are damaged in trauma. Bone tissue requires a part of bone or bone like material to regenerate. To start the regeneration process in bones, a space is created and the graft material is inserted inside the bone. The bone like part can be autologous or synthetic and is replaced after regeneration. In complicated bone fractures, orthopedic surgeon uses bone graft fixation system to overcome the risk of degeneration and provide quality life to patients. Bone graft fixation systems are of specific type according to the nature, location and severity of the fracture. Bone graft fixation system is used for dental implants, fibular fractures, fuse joints and repair broken bone. Bone graft fixation system helps in osteoconduction, osteoinduction, osteopromotion and osteogenesis. There are various types of grafts like autograft, allograft and dentin graft synthetic graft, xenograft and alloplastic graft.

Bone Graft Fixation System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Bone graft fixation system is used by general orthopedics, orthodontist and spinal fusion specialists and covers a large patient pool. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, increase in adoption rate of surgeries among patients and advancement in graft design are expected to boost the growth of bone graft fixation system market over the forecast period. Increase in number of trauma cases, increase in number patients related to bone abnormalities, expanding product portfolio of bone graft fixation system and increase in healthcare expenditure are also the main factors that are expected to drive the growth of bone graft fixation system market over the forecast period. Bone graft fixation system market is expected to restraint by some of the factors such as federal cost-cutting measures, poor reimbursements and lack of compensations in expensive innovative techniques. Increased demand for stem cell therapy and platelet derived factors may also resist the bone graft fixation system market.

Bone Graft Fixation System Market: Segmentation

Bone graft fixation system market is classified on the basis of nature, composition, application and material type:

Based on nature, the global bone graft fixation system is segmented into the following:

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Dried Bone Fresh Bone

Xenograft Dried Bone Demineralized



Based on composition, the global bone graft fixation system is segmented into following:

Composites Collagen Fibers/Granules Collagen Gel

Calcium Phosphate Ceramics

Natural

Polymers Poly lactide co-glycolide Poly L Lactic acid



Based on material type, the global bone graft fixation system is segmented into the following:

Bioabsorbable

Non-bioabsorbable

Bone Graft Fixation System Market: Overview

Bone graft fixation system market is expected to expand at promising CAGR during the forecast period due to active innovations in graft designs. The instant advancement in technology, multiple applications and increasing aging population are some of the key factors to drive the growth of bone graft fixation system market globally. Developing countries will be growing with a higher CAGR compared to other parts of the world because of the availability of bone graft fixation system and awareness.

Bone Graft Fixation System Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, bone graft fixation system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the global market of bone graft fixation system followed by Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific due to increase in number of road causalities. There is a great amelioration in field of bone graft fixation system and advanced healthcare footing in Japan. The establish nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa grips great future for rise in the global bone graft fixation system market, due to better result and increased awareness, the bone graft fixation system market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Bone Graft Fixation System Market: Key Players

There are many key performers in bone graft fixation system market some of the names who are leading the market in bone graft fixation system worldwide are Arteriocyte. Zimmer, RTI Surgical, Biocomposites. Educell. Wright Medical, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthesis), Bioteck, Geistlich.