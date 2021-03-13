Breathable Lidding Film Packaging Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

The need for making fresh produce to last long has provided far reaching impetus to innovations in breathable lidding films. In the United States half of the fresh produce is wasted due to short shelf life of the fresh produce. Breathable lidding film increases the shelf life of the fresh produce by controlling the oxygen transmission rate for packaging through micro-perforations, thus reducing the expiry rate of the product.

According to the product and the storage conditions, breathable lidding film is manufactured to make the product last longer. Food and beverage industry has been estimated around US$ 2 trillion for the year 2016, and it has been expanding, and the need for breathable lidding films have been increasing on this backdrop. The use of breathable lidding film is expected to decrease the loss of the food hence improving the profits for the retailers and food packaging market.

Breathable Lidding Film Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The breathable lidding film is a significant part of the lidding film market. Lidding film market is estimated to be US$ 4 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The need for making fresh produce last long is the key driver for breathable lidding film packaging market.

The increasing penetration of the modern retail outlets in the APEJ region is another factor driving the demand for the breathable lidding film packaging market. With increasing influence of the western culture, the lifestyle of the eastern countries is changing which is driving the demand for the packed food while influencing the breathable lidding film packaging market. However, breathable lidding films are unable to protect the products from chemicals and physical damages from the external environment.

Despite these restraints, the ability to increase the shelf life of the products with breathable lidding film, the market is expected to grow vertically upwards. With the increasing population and decreasing cultivation area, the need for protecting fresh produce to last long may provide significant opportunities for the lidding film packaging market in future.

Breathable Lidding Film Packaging Market: Key Players:

Some key players of breathable lidding film packaging market are Eastern Web Handling, Inc, Golden Eagle Extrusions, Inc., Teinnovations Inc., Flexopack, Bollore Inc., Syntech NZ Ltd., Hubei Hawking Packaging Material Co.,Ltd, Shamrock Packaging Group, Hui Zhou Hadway Foil Packaging Co., Ltd., Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd.

