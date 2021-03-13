Brick Liquid Carton Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027

Brick liquid cartons derive their name from their shape, that is, they look like bricks although they can be different in terms of size of the carton. Brick liquid cartons are essentially used for milk and dairy products, juices and other liquid foods and beverages. These cartons are produced in such a way that they provide protection from external environmental factors and also help in resisting tampering. Brick liquid cartons are an efficient way of packaging liquid foods and beverages as they tend to reduce the post production damage and also eases the process of distribution among the value chain. The brick liquid carton market has majorly evolved as per the ever-changing requirements and needs of the customers. Brick liquid cartons are reliable medium of packaging since they are light weight and also have an extended shelf life. The most important thing that stands out in the case of these cartons is that they are biodegradable. Also, the paperboard that is used for the production of brick liquid cartons has very smooth and finished surface. The market is expected is grow at a high CAGR in the years to come.

Brick Liquid Carton Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for brick liquid carton is hugely driven by the changing consumer preferences. The other important factors that drive the market are increasing consumer awareness for health and fitness, increase disposable income and purchasing power, urbanization, eco friendliness, longer shelf life of the products, rise of e-commerce businesses, availability in variety of sizes, branding and marketing strategies. Also, there has been an increasing trend in the use of aseptic packaging worldwide that is significantly impacting this market. These factors have led to the rapid increase in the global brick liquid carton market. The challenges that the brick liquid carton market faces is the minimization of the use of plastic. Also, the brick liquid cartons are not suitable for alcoholic drinks and beer. Resolving such challenges will surely prove beneficial to the manufacturers of brick liquid cartons. Another major factor driving the brick liquid carton market is the longer shelf lives of the product.

Brick Liquid Carton Market: Regional Overview

The global brick liquid carton market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Geographically, North America is holding its influence over the global brick liquid carton market and may retain the position in the future owing to high consumption of the FMCG products. Europe stands next in the ranking and is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the high demand of beverages and high disposable income. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fast pace owing to growing population and demand of food & beverages. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region has more potential in terms of growth of the brick liquid carton market. This region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Brick Liquid Carton Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified across the value chain of the brick liquid carton market include: Elopak,,IPI Srl,,Amcor Limited,,Tetra Pak International S.A.,,Uflex Ltd.,,Agropur Inc.,,SIG,,International Paper.,,Reynolds Group Holdings Limited,,Refresco Group N.V.,,Stora Enso,,NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.,,MoloPak, Co.,,Sun Packaging CO S.A.O.C.

Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

