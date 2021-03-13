BUS INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Bus infotainment system is an amalgamation of information and entertainment systems. They combine software and hardware devices installed in automobiles to provide audio and video content.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Bus Infotainment System market.

In 2017, the global Bus Infotainment System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bus Infotainment System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bus Infotainment System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACITA Group

Continental

IntegraBus

Luminator Technology Group

Robert Bosch

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bus Infotainment System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bus Infotainment System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bus Infotainment System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware Devices

1.4.3 Software System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bus Infotainment System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bus Infotainment System Market Size

2.2 Bus Infotainment System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bus Infotainment System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Bus Infotainment System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bus Infotainment System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bus Infotainment System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bus Infotainment System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Bus Infotainment System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bus Infotainment System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bus Infotainment System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bus Infotainment System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ACITA Group

12.1.1 ACITA Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bus Infotainment System Introduction

12.1.4 ACITA Group Revenue in Bus Infotainment System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ACITA Group Recent Development

12.2 Continental

12.2.1 Continental Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bus Infotainment System Introduction

12.2.4 Continental Revenue in Bus Infotainment System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Continental Recent Development

12.3 IntegraBus

12.3.1 IntegraBus Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bus Infotainment System Introduction

12.3.4 IntegraBus Revenue in Bus Infotainment System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IntegraBus Recent Development

12.4 Luminator Technology Group

12.4.1 Luminator Technology Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bus Infotainment System Introduction

12.4.4 Luminator Technology Group Revenue in Bus Infotainment System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Luminator Technology Group Recent Development

12.5 Robert Bosch

12.5.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bus Infotainment System Introduction

12.5.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Bus Infotainment System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

……Continued

