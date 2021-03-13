Category Packaging Opportunities: Savory Snacks-Identifying Pack Formats and Features That Make a Brand Worth Paying More For

“Category Packaging Opportunities: Savory Snacks”, explores new packaging formats and value-added features in the savory snacks category, using examples from GlobalData’s Pack-Track innovation tool.

With a huge and varied selection of savory snacks products on the retail shelf, it can be difficult for brand owners to offer something unique to consumers. Packaging is a key element that can provide differentiation and important added-value benefits. Savory snacks are consumed not only privately but also served to accompany many occasions, therefore the ability to allow snacking in almost any conditions is one of the factors that drives packaging innovations in this highly competitive sector. We have used GlobalData’s Pack-Track packaging innovation tool to identify new packaging developments within the category, and this report discusses special features and benefits of examples we like, and how they fit in with current consumer trends within GlobalData’s TrendSights framework.

Key Questions Answered:

What drives packaging innovations in savory snacks?

What notable new formats and value-added features have been introduced in this category in recent years?

Which consumer trends have these packaging innovations capitalized on?

How can savory snacks manufacturers use packaging to stay ahead of the game in a crowded marketplace?

Scope:

– The busy sector of savory snacks is highly competitive, therefore packaging manufacturers experiment with new solutions.

— Novel packaging is usually attractive when it also brings other important benefits.

— Formats that look rather different to the norm attract attention in store, but solutions such as easy-to-share party packs for busy consumers or for those with enhanced mobility also generate interest.

— Simplicity is equally important as many people like easy solutions that make their lives less complicated. The use of raw-looking materials that give the impression of a natural offering help to deliver a clear message to consumers.

Reasons to buy:

– Use GlobalData’s Category Packaging Opportunities reports to inspire innovation.

— Understand the relevant consumer trends that drive and support innovation so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

— Appreciate the importance of packaging in the overall consumer experience of a product and how this can help to drive brand loyalty.

