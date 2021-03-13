CHANGE AND CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 MARKET SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2022
Change and configuration management software (CCMS) helps to establish and maintain the integrity of the products of the software throughout the software’s life cycle. CCMS comprises factors like compliance, workflow, security, process management, code review, build management, and teamwork.
The analysts forecast the global change and configuration management software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global change and configuration management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the integrated CCMS licenses, installation and implementation of software, training, maintenance, and subscriptions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Change and Configuration Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• HPE
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• VMware
Other prominent vendors
• BMC Software
• CA Technologies
• Computer Sciences Corporation
• eG Innovations
• Interlink Software Services
• Ipswitch
• LANDesk Software
• SAP
• Serena Software
• SunView Software
Market driver
• Vendor’s pricing strategies
Market challenge
• High cost of implementation and maintenance
Market trend
• Automation of CCMS
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Technological overview of CCMS
• Functions of CCMS
• CCMS market segmentation
• Features of CCMS
• Components of CCMS
PART 04: Economic overview
• Economic overview of CCMS
PART 05: Market assumptions
• Market assumptions
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model
• Global CCMS market by deployment model
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
• Global CCMS market by geography
PART 09: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Key trends that are impacting the market
PART 13: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Major vendor offerings
• Vendor matrix
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• HPE
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• VMware
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
