CLEAN FINE COAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the Clean Fine Coal Market. Development of new ‘clean coal’ technologies is addressing this problem so that the world’s enormous resources of coal can be utilized for future generations without contributing to global warming. Much of the challenge is in commercializing the technology so that coal use remains economically competitive despite the cost of achieving low, and eventually ‘near-zero’, emissions. The technologies are both costly and energy-intensive.
Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Clean Fine Coal is in the decreasing trend, from 70.8 USD/MT in 2012 to 55.1 USD/MT in 2016.
And base on the Grade of the Clean Fine Coals, the classification of Clean Fine Coal includes Ash Range ≤12.5%, Ash Range 12.5%-16% and Ash Range ＞16%. And the proportion of Ash Range 12.5%-16% Clean Fine Coal in 2016 is about 69%.
Clean Fine Coal is widely used for Electric Power plant, Industry and Other field. The proportion of Electric Power plant is about 55%, the proportion of Industry is about 40%.
The worldwide market for Clean Fine Coal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 183300 million US$ in 2024, from 148300 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Clean Fine Coal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Peabody
Arch Coal
Anglo American
RWE AG
BHP Billiton
Alpha Natural Resources
SUEK
Shenhua Group
Yanzhou Coal Mining
Xishan Coal Electricity Group
Datong Coal Group
China National Coal Group
China Pingmei Shenma Group
Coal India
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ash Range ≤12.5%
Ash Range 12.5%-16%
Ash Range ＞16%
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electric Power
Industry
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Clean Fine Coal Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ash Range ≤12.5%
1.2.2 Ash Range 12.5%-16%
1.2.3 Ash Range ＞16%
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Electric Power
1.3.2 Industry
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Peabody
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Peabody Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Arch Coal
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Arch Coal Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Anglo American
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Anglo American Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 RWE AG
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 RWE AG Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 BHP Billiton
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 BHP Billiton Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Alpha Natural Resources
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Alpha Natural Resources Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 SUEK
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 SUEK Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Shenhua Group
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Clean Fine Coal Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Shenhua Group Clean Fine Coal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
