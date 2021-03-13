Cloud Printing Services Market Growth, Demand and Technology Research 2017-2027

A cloud printing service is an electronic service that allows users to print from any device on a network.Cloud printing services (CPS) introduced cloud computing offerings that enable users to print documents and other materials on any device connected to the cloud. Business or corporate users create content by using software tool and transfer it to cloud printing service provider via any device and then routes the file to a cloud-attached printer at a place selected by the user. Cloud printing service may be open that hosted by a company which aids other businesses to use its hardware, software, and network to produce printed documents. Cloud printing services can also be a closed network that will only allow the enterprise users. Cloud printing supports end users, whether professional buyers or consumers, to have documents printed without being overloaded by printing equipment and can deliver anywhere. Like other cloud services, a cloud printing service is a software as a service (SaaS) platform provider or provide remotely provided solutions. In the case of a print service, there is a model where the system provides the digital information to a network point where the printer can collect it.

Cloud printing aids business users in managing their print operation from any device which gives unmatched elasticity in the retrieval of printer fleet and also provides driverless printing from mobile phones or Chrome book through Google cloud. Cloud printer don’t require any PC connection for a print driver.

Cloud Printing Services Market: Market Dynamics

Fewer software drivers are needed to connect a particular device to a printer, digital information directly from the cloud service, which results in reliable printing service across system composed of different parts of hardware and cloud printing services offers service to print remotely from various locations. The increase in business efficiency, the proliferation of mobile devices, mobile workforce is growing, constant and secure internet access, and reduction in infrastructure management costs, etc. are the drivers of cloud printing services market.

Data-protection challenges, privacy issues, administrators require comprehensive reporting on user behavior are the restraints of cloud printing services market.

Reduction in costs, increased security, and mobility in printing services creates opportunities for cloud printing services market.

Cloud Printing Services Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Cloud printing servicesmarket segmented by cloud type, verticals, platform, and region. By cloud type, the cloud printing servicesmarket segmented into the public, private and dual cloud. By verticals, the cloud printing services market segmented into manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, education, hospitality, logistics & transportation, government, financial services and telecommunication. By platform, the cloud printing services market segmented into android phones, Windows PC, iPad, and Mac.

Segmentation by Cloud type in Cloud Printing Services market:

Public cloud

Private Cloud

Dual Cloud

Segmentation by platform in Cloud Printing Services market:

Android phones

Windows PC

Mac

iPad

Segmentation by verticals in Cloud Printing Services market:

Information Technology

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transportation

Government

Financial Services

Telecommunication

Cloud Printing Services Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in cloud printing services market include IMS Group Ltd., Google Inc., UniPrint.net., Kyocera International, Inc., ezeep GmbH, Genius Bytes Software Solutions, Cortado Inc. and Cirrato Technologies AB.

Cloud Printing Services Market: Regional Outlook

Presently, North America is holding the dominant market share for cloud printing services market due to high adoption of cloud printing services which enables to print documents anywhere, anytime from the cloud. Western Europe region is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for printer fleet management and managed printed services (MPS) offerings followed by Asia Pacific region in cloud printing services market.