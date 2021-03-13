Commercial Vehicle Cruise Control System 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.89% and Forecast to 2022

Cruise control system aims at providing assistance that spans over safety, comfort, and convenience for drivers of modern day automobiles. The motive of a conventional cruise control system is to provide the ability to maintain a constant speed of the vehicle. The driver should intervene when traffic, road, or weather conditions change and determine when it is safe to use the cruise control system or disengage. The conventional cruise control system has been in use in commercial vehicles for more than 30 years. Governments and public safety organizations continue to inspect the risks and benefits of using cruise control system.

The analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle cruise control system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle cruise control system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Commercial Vehicle Cruise Control System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Delphi

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Robert Bosch

• Valeo

Other prominent vendors

• Autoliv

• WABCO

• ZF Friedrichshafen

Market driver

• Growing focus of OEMs on autonomous vehicles

Market driver

Market challenge

• High costs associated with cruise control system

Market challenge

Market trend

• Growing number of fatalities leading to adoption of cruise control system

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

• Market outline

• Components of cruise control system

• Next generation: Cruise control system

• Challenges for cruise control system

PART 04: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by application

• Overview: Global commercial vehicle cruise control system market by application

• Global commercial vehicle cruise control system market for LCV

• Global commercial vehicle cruise control system market for M&HCV

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Overview: Global commercial vehicle cruise control system market by geography

• Commercial vehicle cruise control system market in Americas

• Commercial vehicle cruise control system market in EMEA

• Commercial vehicle cruise control system market in APAC

PART 07: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries in global commercial vehicle cruise control system market

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growing number of fatalities leading to adoption of cruise control system

• Deployment of cruise control in commercial vehicles

• Adoption of LiDAR in cruise control system

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Delphi

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Robert Bosch

• Valeo

..…..Continued