Deep Brain Stimulator Market Application, Innovations, Geography and Global Forecast 2026

Deep Brain Stimulation (DMS) is a neosurgical procedure which helps to treat a variety of disabling neurological symptoms. It involves the implantation of a battery-operated medical device called neurostimulator which sends electrical signals to specific parts of brain that control movement and affective disorders like pain, mood, weight and awakening. This procedure also helps in treating essential tremor, a common neurological movement disorder. DMS system consists of three components: a thin, insulated wire, called a lead or electrode that is placed into the brain, the neurostimulator which puts out the electric current and is generally placed under the skin near the collarbone and another thin, insulated wire, called an extension which connects the lead to the neurostimulator. The neurostimulator device is also referred to as ‘brain pacemaker’. FDA approved DMS as a treatment for essential tremor in 1997, for Parkinson’s disease in 2002. Before this procedure, a neurosurgeon uses either MRI or CT scanning to detect the exact target area within the brain where the electric signals will generate the Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Deep Brain Stimulator Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease is the main driving force for the fast growth of deep brain stimulation device market. Deep brain stimulation does not involve destruction of any part of the brain and thus, has fewer complications than thalamotomy and pallidotomy.Moreover this electrical injection is adjustable and can be changed as the person’s disease change or his or her response to medication change. No further surgery is needed to make the adjustments. All these has led to the growth of deep brain stimulation device market. However, with any surgical procedure there involves risk. The implantation of any foreign object in the body leads to increased risk of infection. If the battery fails then the device would stop working properly (the battery normally lasts 3 to 5 years).DMS placement may even lead to allergic reaction to the DMS parts. These may obstruct the deep brain stimulation device market to grow.

Deep Brain Stimulator Market: Segmentation

Deep Brain Stimulator Marketis segmented based on product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, deep brain stimulatormarket is segmented into the following:

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Based on application, deep brain stimulatormarket is segmented into the following:

Parkinson’s disease

Essential Tremor

Chronic Pain

Dystonia

Tourette syndrome

Based on end user, deep brain stimulatormarket is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Neurological clinics

Deep Brain Stimulator Market: Overview

Globally deep brain stimulation devices market are the main causes of mortality. Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological movement disorder after Alzheimer’s. Deep brain stimulation devices market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period 2013-2019. Rise in the number of neurological movement diseases like Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, Alzheimer’s disease has led to the huge growth of deep brain stimulation devices market. Parkinson’s disease includes symptoms like tremors, stiffness, rigidity and walking problems.

Deep Brain Stimulator Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global deep brain stimulator marketis classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America region has a sizeable market share in the global deep brain stimulation market. Countries like US, Canada, Europe, Germany, UK, France and Spain has led North American and European market of deep brain stimulation device to grow at a faster rate. Increasing awareness regarding the application of deep brain stimulation device contributes its larger share in this region. However, emerging economies like India and China with their growing disposable income and advanced technological awareness enabling them to enter into this market and contribute towards its growth.

Deep Brain Stimulator Market: Key Players

Key players pertaining to Deep Brain Stimulator market includes Medtronic Inc., St. Jude Medical, Boston scientific. These companies hold huge amount of share in global deep brain stimulation devices market. Functional Neuromodulation, a startup backed by Medtronic and the National Institutes of Health, will advance its deep brain stimulation implant into a Phase III trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease patients. St. Jude Medical has received a CE mark for its latest neuromodulation technology-the Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation System to treat movement disorders. Key players across all locations use deep brain stimulation device market to treat Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor thus, leading to the growth of this particular market.