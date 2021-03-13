Digital Storage Devices Market 2019 Development Stage, Size, Industry Share, Historical Analysis, Impressive Trending Strategies and Systematic Growth Plans by 2023

The report on the global Digital Storage Devices market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The global digital storage devices market is predicted to garner USD 11 billion during the forecast period (2017-2023). The global market is likely to demonstrate 27% CAGR owing to the increasing amount of data from digital services, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Digital storage devices are referred to as the kind of data storage devices which are used to exchange and store data. Such storage devices are essential for computing systems as it stores the necessary information and retrieves the same later. For instance, magnetic drives, optical drives, flash memory drive, and solid-state drives are some of the ideal digital storage devices.

The Internet-based service enterprises have been carrying out newer and efficient techniques to deal with growing number of data servers requiring a lot of storage. This has created a huge demand for storage in cloud-based services. The digital storage devices are a kind of data storage device used to store the data, exchange data, files, images and more. These devices prove essential for a computing system to store the necessary information and retrieve that information later.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5884

Major Key Players

Western Digital Technologies, Inc (U.S.),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Lenovo Group Ltd (China),

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea),

SanDisk Corporation (U.S.),

Seagate Technology PLC (U.S.),

Teradata Corporation (U.S.),

Transcend Information, Inc (Taiwan),

Other vendors include Kingston Technology Corporation, Inc (U.S.) International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Violin Systems (U.S.), LSI Corporation (U.S.), Kingmax Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan), Hitachi-LG Data Storage (South Korea), Promise Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), among others

According to the analysis of Market Research Future, the global Digital Storage Devices Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation:

The global digital storage devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, storage, usage, and region.

By mode of type, the global digital storage devices market has been segmented into solid state drives, flash storage, optical disk drives, magnetic disk drives, and others. Among these, the flash storage is further sub-segmented into memory card and USB storage. The magnetic storage is sub-segmented into magnetic recording tape, floppy disk, hard disk, magnetic strips, and others. Solid state drives are sub-segmented into DRAM-based, flash memory based, and other. Optical storage is sub-segmented into compact disc, digital versatile disc, Blu-Ray DVD, and others.

By mode of application, the global digital storage devices market has been segmented into laptops, personal computers, networking, smartphone, and others.

By mode of storage, the global digital storage devices market has been segmented into 8-128 Gb, 8 Gb, 512 Gb to 2 Tb, 128-512 Gb, 2 Tb and above.

By mode of usage, the global digital storage devices market has been segmented into enterprise usage and individual usage. Among these, individual usage dominates the global market. The average household’s data storage capacity, with the increasing popularity of camera-equipped smartphones and tablets, is considered to increase noticeably during the estimated period.

Regional analysis:

The global digital storage devices market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the North American region is considered to lead the global market during the appraisal period owing to the high concentration of device vendors in this region offering digital storage devices for desktops, laptops, and portable storage. With high adoption of flash storage coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphones with higher capacity storage is accelerating the market growth. Owing to the early adoption of technology, North America has experienced a high market share in digital storage devices market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate owing to the developments in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, the rising smartphone penetration rate in economies such as China and India are likely to stimulate the market growth during the appraisal period. Several companies in this region are expanding their product portfolio by shifting their business onto the cloud and carrying out research into the SoC integration which requires additional storage requirement.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-storage-devices-market-5884

Intended Audience

Component manufacturers

Hardware vendors

Storage vendors

System integrators

Government agencies

Application end-user

Research Firms

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Digital Storage Devices Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 3 North America Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Europe Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Asia Pacific Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 The Middle East & Africa Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Latin America Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Digital Storage Devices market segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Digital Storage Devices Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Digital Storage Devices Market

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]