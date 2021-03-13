Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (YadeaAIMALvyuanSunraTAILGLimaBYVINZongshen Electric MotorcycleWuyang HondaHONG ER DALvjiaSlaneOpai ElectricSupaqXiaodao EbikeSykeeAucma EVTerra MotorGovecsZEVZero Motorcycles)

Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Under this abstract definition, a variety of types and styles are available to consumers in the market and still developing. This paper follows the mainstream definition and mainly focuses on the Chinese market. Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric bicycle, electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China.

Hence, the in this report, the statistics mainly focus on the following several kinds including E-motorcycles, E-bicycles and E-scooters etc.

Scope of the Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Report

This report focuses on the Electric Motorcycles and Scooters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.

The worldwide market for Electric Motorcycles & Scooters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 7130 million US$ in 2024, from 5330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Segment by Type

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E-Commerce

Retail Store

