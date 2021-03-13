Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Market 2018-2023: Size, Share, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

The report on the global Enterprise Data Management market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The global enterprise data management market is estimated to expand at 12 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increasing need for on-time authentic information, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Enterprise data management or EDM refers to the capability of business to develop, identify, integrate, and manage the data of the overall enterprise workflow, entitles, and applications which require accurate and precise data delivery. EDM eradicates organizational issues and conflicts resulting from the mismanagement of data.

With the increasing need for on-time authentic information and growing demand for risk management solutions are presumed to drive the global market over the assessment period. The increasing need for data management in enterprises as a necessary requisite for the continuity of the business as well as the need to reduce the overall cost of ownership of data is estimated to foster the market growth over the assessment period. Additionally, with the growing need for managing voluminous data generated in an organization on a regular basis is triggering the demand for enterprise data management market over the years. Moreover, with the advent of Big Data technology, the global market for enterprise data management is likely to expand.

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Mulesoft (U.S.),

Accenture (Ireland),

SAP SE (Germany),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Talend (U.S.),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Security (U.S.),

Teradata Corporation (U.S.),

Cognizant (U.S.),

MongoDB (U.S.),

Mindtree (India),

Jade Global (U.S.),

Goldensource (U.S.),

Solix technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Liasion Technologies (Sweden),

Primitive Logic (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Enterprise Data Management Market is expected to reach approximately USD 146 billion by 2023 growing with 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News:

Cloudera has announced the availability of Cloudera’s most powerful platform for machine learning and data warehousing, Cloudera Enterprise 6.0. They have also announced Cloudera Altus hybrid cloud innovations that unify governance and control of long-running and transient workloads on public clouds and data centers, managed by customers or as-a-service by Cloudera.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the enterprise data management market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the enterprise data management market. The United States and Canada are leading the markets of the region. The growth is due to high-level expertise in the cloud deployment of enterprise data management. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the enterprise data management market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to increased investment to boost the IT sector. Furthermore, Europe is expected to have a substantial growth in the market owing to robust technological infrastructure.

Segmentation:

The global enterprise data management market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, component, end-user, and organization size.

By mode of component, the global market has been segmented into services and solutions. The services segment is further sub-segmented into managed service and professional service. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into data synchronization, data integration, data governance, data warehousing, data security, data quality, data processing, and others.

By mode of organization type, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large enterprise.

By mode of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

By mode of end-users, the market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, government, energy & power, and others. Among these, the segment for healthcare is estimated to grow at a significant rate as huge management of data is involved in maintaining the medical records of the patients for treatment in the future. Also, with the increasing demand for health information technology, the demand for data management has gained importance which supports the market growth.

Target Audience

Enterprise Data Management tool providers

Enterprise Data Management service providers

Application developers

System integrators

Resellers

Managed service providers

Cybersecurity consulting firms

Government agencies

