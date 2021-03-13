Ethyl Vanillin Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Ethyl Vanillin: Ethyl vanillin is an artificial chemical which tastes like vanilla. The product is used as a substitute of vanilla in food additives, pharmaceutical intermediates, and other applications. Ethyl vanillin is available in the market as a white to light yellow needle crystal or crystalline powder. It is a flavor enhancer, which is used in food production, beverage, agriculture and animal feed and also known as bourbonal & ethovan in the industry. Over the years, ethyl vanillin is used as intermediate in pharmaceutical industry and fragrance ingredient in health and personal care industry. Ethyl vanillin has gained high traction among the food and beverage industry, for flavoring ice cream, beverages, pastries, and confectionery. Vanillin is extracted from the vanilla beans; however, ethyl vanillin is not found in nature and is typically produced using synthetic chemistry. Ethyl vanillin is slightly soluble in water and synthesized industrially through a four-step process. Ethyl vanillin has been generally recognized as safe for use in controlled quantities as an additive in edible products. However, acute exposure to eyes and skin might cause irritation. Furthermore, food producers are primarily concerned about the salvation of aromatic additives, since odor compounds are not only volatile and delicate but also very expensive. Thereby, usage of ethyl vanillin provides effective reduce mobility and volatility of flavor constituents and improved retention for the baking process.

Ethyl Vanillin Market Dynamics: Ethyl vanillin demand has increased in the last few years, owing to the high usage of the product in foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and other applications. Qualities such as strong flavor than vanilla, longer shelf life and economical price deliver a high surge in demand for ethyl vanillin. Furthermore, ethyl vanillin is used as an additive in the formulation of several foods and beverages. It is also used in chocolates, biscuits, ready-to-make foods, candies, ice-cream and, bread & bakery products to enhance aroma and flavor. The multi-segment utility of ethyl vanillin is expected to hike the growth of flavor over the forecast period. Increasing use of ethyl vanillin in pharmaceuticals and animal feed to suppress unpleasant odor and improve taste, also one of the reasons behind the hike in the market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of ethyl vanillin in cosmetics is also anticipated to boost the demand for ethyl vanillin over the years.

There are some adverse effects of ethyl vanillin have been registered in the last few years. As, ethyl vanillin is harmful to skin as it causes skin irritation such as reddening, itching, and blistering. It also causes eye irritation, redness, and itching. Ethyl vanillin also detrimental to aquatic life, with long-lasting effects. Since ethyl vanillin has a strong odor, it can cause non-specific symptoms like dizziness, headaches, nausea, and weakness. Key Developments by Manufacturers in Ethyl Vanillin market: In 2018, Solvay SA announced a price increase in ethyl vanillin and vanillin ingredients. In 2018, Stern Wywiol announced to expand its production capacity in Mexico adjoining technology center for product development. Market Segmentation of Ethyl vanillin: Ethyl vanillin market can be segmented on the basis of product type, by form and application. On the basis of product type, ethyl vanillin market can be segmented as, Natural Ethyl Vanillin, Synthetic Ethyl Vanillin. On the basis of form, ethyl vanillin market can be segmented as, Powder, Liquid, On the basis of application, ethyl vanillin market can be segmented as, Food Additives, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Chemical Industry, Other.

Regional Analysis of Ethyl Vanillin Market: Asia Pacific is expected to deliver significant growth in the ethyl vanillin market, owing to the increasing consumption of food and beverages in the region. Additionally, countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major markets for ethyl vanillin, due to various applicability of product in food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry as an additive to impart vanilla flavor. Europe is also estimated to remain one of the key market for the ethyl vanillin in food industry. EU has approved the usage of vanillin flavor in various food and beverage products, which is further estimated to deliver positive growth outlook for the ethyl vanillin market in Europe region.

Key Market Players of Ethyl Vanillin Market: Examples of some of the key market players in the Ethyl vanillin market identified across the value chain include: Solvay SA, Prinova Group LLC, Stern Wywiol Gruppe, Wuhan Vanz Pharma Inc., Evolva Holding SA, Xi’an Wharton Bio-Tech, Nanchang Duomei Bio-Tech, Xi’an Huisun Bio-Tech, Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemicals, Chongqing Thrive Fine Chemicals, Sinofi, Veera Fragrances Private Ltd., Shanghai Freemen.

