Extrusion Equipment Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2026

Creating objects of fixed cross-sectional plane is known as extrusion. Extrusion Equipment are employed in various extrusion processes such as direct as well as indirect types, hydrostatic extrusion, heat or cold treated extrusions which involves a feedstock material which is pushed into a die of respective cross-section to provide desired shapes to the end products, etc. The extrusion equipment are usually operated via hydraulic and mechanical drives. The feedstock material upon which the equipment acts includes various types such as plastic, metal, ceramic, foodstuffs, play dough, concrete, etc. The extrusion equipment can exist as a machine or entire plant equipment which is usually associated with production and assembly lines of manufacturing companies.

The extrusion equipment market has evolved over five decades with gradual technological developments in terms of end product moulding and design consisting of global and regional equipment manufacturers and independent suppliers with majority of product sales through secondary sales channels (suppliers, distributors, etc.).

Extrusion Equipment Market: Market Dynamics and Trends

The extrusion equipment market is generally driven by end use industries such as food, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, refractory materials, etc. where the extruded products are manufactured. Operation on optimal loads and flexibility in design orientation of feedstock materials are being focused by extrusion equipment manufacturers. These are the trends currently prevailing in the extrusion equipment manufacturing segment. This aspect has been regularly acted upon by OEMs via product development programs. The market however, could be restrained only due to lack of growth and expansion in the end use industries in regions such as Europe and U.S.

The extrusion equipment market has business potential in the form of maintenance and service aspects, post initial purchase and installation. Product support and services are provided by OEMs, suppliers as well as distributors. Price, product features, after sales service and sales distribution network are the key defining parameters for a company to sustain its business in the competitive market.

Extrusion Equipment Market: Product Segmentation

The extrusion equipment market can be segmented mainly on the basis of product type, load type, press position and end use.

The extrusion equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type as follows;

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Downstream Equipment

Others

The extrusion equipment market can be segmented on the basis of load type as follows;

Variable

Hydrostatic

The extrusion equipment market can be segmented on the basis of press position as follows;

Horizontal

Vertical

The extrusion equipment market can be segmented on the basis of end use as follows;

Plastic Goods

Processed Food

Pharmaceutical

Non-Conventional Energy

Construction Materials

Others

Extrusion Equipment Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook

The OEMs related to extrusion equipment market are mainly based in Asia Pacific particularly in China, U.S. and Europe owing to the end industry development, strong sales and distribution channels and their established technical know-how in end use industries. The Asia Pacific end use market alone is expected to drive a significant growth rate of industrial equipment especially in the field of consumer goods, food products and pharmaceutical industry. In pharmaceutical industry, extrusion is done using nano-porous, polymeric filters with a specific size of narrow-size distribution. Latin America is also expected to augment the market demand in terms of development in food, pharmaceutical industry as well. The extrusion equipment market would also benefit significantly from the renewable energy sector across the globe with biomass extrudes used as feedstock. The extrusion equipment market is expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period, 2016-2026.

Extrusion Equipment Market: Market Participants

The competitive landscape for Extrusion Equipment Market is majorly marked by the presence of large players as well as small scale players. Some of the market participants involved in the global Extrusion equipment market are: Milacron, RDN Manufacturing Co., Inc., Coperion GmbH, Conair Group, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., HPM, Krauss Maffei and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. along with other mid-small scale OEMs and regional enterprises.