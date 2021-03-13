Fintech Profile: Yoyo Wallet

Yoyo Wallet offers QR-code based payment and loyalty solutions for consumers, banks, and businesses such as retailers, caterers, and electronic point-of-sale (ePOS) providers in the UK.

Key Players:

· Visa

· Starling Bank

· Woodford Investment Management

· Touchstone Innovations Group

· Metro Group

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436144

Scope:

The report provides information and insights into Yoyo Wallet, including —

— Overview of the company and its product offering

— Detailed insight into its business operation, technology, revenue model, geographical presence and target market

— Information on funding, partnerships, and awards received

— Biography of top management.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insights into Yoyo Wallet’s business operations.

— Gain insights into funding and partnerships.

— Gain understanding about its target market and opportunities.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436144

Key Points from TOC:

Overview

Product Market Mix

Growth & Impact

FinTrack Assessment

Key People

Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]