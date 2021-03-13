Food Re-Close Pack Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Food packaging, whether flexible or rigid, are meant to keep the food product consumable for longer time. Sometime it is not possible to finish the complete food at ones, thus re-close pack serves the purpose. Food re-close pack provides an ease in taking out a portion of food and pack the rest of it for later use. The need of re-close pack is majorly in party packs or comparatively larger pack of food. Food industry is driven by demand of product and the volume of product produced is based on forecasted demand. Hence, food industry finds beneficial for it to supply maximum of its product volume to the market and keep producing fresh food. Thus, food re-close pack market was introduced to promote the sales of larger food packs.

Food Re-close Pack Market Dynamics

Food re-close pack market is driven by the demand of larger food packs which cannot be consumed completely at ones. For a consumer demand driven industry like food industry, packaging needs to attract the consumer as well as provide ease in handling the pack. Re-close pack surely helps consumer a lot with their food product. Attractive colors and figures on the packaging also plays a crucial role in driving food re-close pack market. As once the normal food pack is opened which cannot be re-closed, the food will expire sooner. Since most of the food products are not much expensive, consumer do not think much before wasting the food and buy the product again for next time. This is the reason why many of food industries do not provide re-close pack. This is a restraint for food re-close pack market. Recently, consumers are getting concerned with wasting the food and preserving it for longer time. As not all the food products are available in food re-close pack, clip closures, zip bags and other resealing solutions are getting popular which are capable for sealing most of the food packaging for any number of time after they are opened. Thus, such resealing products are threat to food re-seal pack market. These resealing products are another product which customer has to buy separately while re-seal pack is a packaging inbuilt convenience. Also in developing countries, such solutions are not presently in much use, thus food re-close pack market has opportunity to suppress this threat.

Food Re-close Pack Market Regional Overview

According to UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), total food wastage in the world accounted for 1.3 billion ton in 2011. Major portion of this is done at manufacturer and retailers end. Consumers in developing came out to be much more responsible while consumers in developed regions like North America, Europe and industrialized Asia are wasting a huge portion of global food production. Various actions are taken since then to save this wastage and promoting food re-close pack market is one of them. Food packaging industry of North America accounts for more than one fifth of world’s food packaging due to high demand of packaged food. This also indicated high competition for food re-close pack market. In developing countries of Asia, food packaging market is growing rapidly due to awareness in people and value for food for them. Food packaging industry of Latin America have shown second largest growth rate. Highest GDP per capita of Middle East region and low food wastage indicates the concern in people for food preservation and thus, indicates a good opportunity for food re-close pack market in the region.

Food Re-close Pack Market Key Players

Some of the key players of food re-close pack market are Sonoco Products Co., Amcor Ltd., Macfarlane Labels Ltd, Bemis Company Inc., Essentra plc, Bostik (Arkema Group), Avery Dennison Corp., ANL plastics N.V.

