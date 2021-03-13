ForeSights: Beauty DNA Kits-Using DNA Analysis To Customize And Perfect Beauty Care Regimens

DNA analysis can identify a genetic predisposition toward key skin or hair characteristics including wrinkles, cellulite, inflammation, premature aging, and more. Beauty DNA kits can provide actionable data that can help a consumer identify which skincare or haircare products work best for them, based on their own unique genetic make-up.

Beauty DNA kits use genetic testing to provide a better and highly personalized understanding of how one’s genes may impact personal appearance including skin and hair health.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436114

Scope:

– Beauty DNA kits use DNA obtained from saliva or actual skin samples to search for genetic variations that may influence certain aspects of beauty like skin health, skin elasticity, aging, sun sensitivity, and more.

— Beauty DNA kits typically screen for single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), the most common type of genetic variation between people.

— SNPs can help determine a person’s risk of developing a specific disease, vulnerability to environmental factors like toxins, or the body’s response to certain chemicals or drugs.

— Beauty DNA kits can help manage product proliferation, identifying specific ingredients, nutrients, and even professional treatments likely to yield the largest benefit, based on a consumer’s DNA profile.

— Consumer survey data shows that women associate products tailored to their skin or hair type as most closely fitting the concept of personalization, aligning with one of the key benefits of beauty DNA kits.

— Beauty DNA kits and their promise of identifying products that provide better, more individualized results, could help simplify beauty regimes.

Reasons to buy:

– Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.

— Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

— Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

— Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436114

Key Players:

· EasyDNA UK

· 23andMe

· AncestryDNA

· FamilyTreeDNA

· Orig3n

· HomeDNA

· Neutrogena

· EpigenCare

· SkinGenie

· National Human Genome Research Institute

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Take-Outs

5. Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/foresights-beauty-dna-kits-using-dna-analysis-to-customize-and-perfect-beauty-care-regimens

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]