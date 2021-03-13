Global All-Solid-State Battery Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world. The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, All-Solid-State Battery have entered the field.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3048208

The global All-Solid-State Battery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of All-Solid-State Battery by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Polymer-Based All-Solid-State Battery

All-Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

BMW

Hyundai

Dyson

Apple

CATL

Bolloré

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

Ilika

Excellatron Solid State

Cymbet

Solid Power

Mitsui Kinzoku

Samsung

ProLogium

Front Edge Technology

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3048208

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.