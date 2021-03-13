Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report mainly focuses on the automobile Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic.

CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) is the name given to a compound material combining carbon fiber and matrix resin. It is light and strong, and is therefore used in a range of applications, from the aerospace industry through to general industrial parts and sports equipment.

Scope of the Report:

The key automobile CFRP manufacturers are those who mainly produce carbon fiber for the moment. Those CFRP manufacturers usually build strategy cooperation with automakers to promote their business. For example, Toray is cooperating with Toyota while SGL and Hexcel seek opportunities with BMW. The CFRP industry development needs the effort of CFRP manufacturers and automakers together.

Global production of CFRP increased from 7748 MT in 2012 to 15345 MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 18.63%. Europe is the largest manufacturer and consumer of CFRP, followed by Japan. The two regions accounted for more than 60% consumption share globally. As for other regions, they mainly depend on importing to meet the demand.

The worldwide market for Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2470 million US$ in 2024, from 1840 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

Hexcel

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermosetting Type

Thermoplastics Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Roof Panel

Body Panel

Hood

Chassis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

