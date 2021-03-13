Global Background Music Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Background Music market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Background Music market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1960 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Background Music business, shared in Chapter 3.

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 596 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2013. Total Europe Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 388 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2013. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing Japan, China and India market.

Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Mood Media

PlayNetwork

TouchTunes

Usen Corporation

SiriusXM for Business

Pandora for Business

Almotech

Imagesound

NSM Music.

CSI Music

Easy on Hold

Sunflower Music

Soundjack

Xenon Music Media

Soundtrack Your Brand

Jamendo Listening

Heartbeats International

SoundMachine

Rockbot

Jukeboxy

Cloud Cover Music

Custom Channels

Auracle Sound

Brandtrack

Kasimu

Soundreef

Express Melody

Qsic

StorePlay

Open Ear Music

This study considers the Background Music value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Music Streaming

AV System Equipment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail Stores

Cafes & Restaurants

Leisure & Hospitality

Public Organizations

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Background Music consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Background Music market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Background Music manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Background Music with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Background Music submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

