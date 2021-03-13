Global Biometric Sensors Market Report 2019, Global Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance. Biometric identifiers are the distinctive, measurable characteristics used to label and describe individuals. Biometric identifiers are often categorized as physiological versus behavioral characteristics. Physiological characteristics are related to the shape of the body. Examples include, but are not limited to fingerprint, palm veins, face recognition, DNA, palm print, hand geometry, iris recognition, retina and scent. Behavioral characteristics are related to the pattern of behavior of a person, including but not limited to typing rhythm, gait, and voice. Some researchers have coined the term behaviometrics to describe the latter class of biometrics.

Surge in demand for fingerprint identification for getting access in smart devices and smart phones is positively impacting the growth of biometric sensors market. Moreover, increased demand for smartwatches, wearable devices, consumer electronic products, and biometric sensor based tablets, are also contributing in the development of the overall market. Ease of usage of biometric sensors is another factor driving the demand in the market. These sensors are compact and lightweight, which makes them easy to handle and install. Additionally, rising demand for better data safety and security as per the application is another factor propelling the market growth. However, there are some factors are expected to hamper the market growth. There are several regions whose cultural hindrance is restricting the potential growth of the market. Along with this, lack of standardization of the implementation and development and process is as well expected to bring down the demand of global biometric sensors in the market.

APAC is the largest revenue-generating region in the market and is likely to occupy more than 34% of the overall market revenue during the forecast period. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the growing shift of various organizations from smart-card-based systems to biometric-based systems. The governments of several APAC nations such as India are increasingly using fingerprint biometrics for varied purposes including supervision of employee attendance and for preventing infiltration across borders. The Indian government has also introduced Aadhar Card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for biometric attendance system in government organizations. The growing investments in the security-related projects and cross-border management will spur the growth prospects for the market in this region over the next few years.

The global Biometric Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biometric Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biometric Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Crossmatch

NEC

Safran

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capacitive Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Ultrasound Sensors

Electric Field Sensors

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Commercial Centers and Buildings

Medical and Research Labs

Banking Sector

Financial Services Sector

Defense and Security

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Biometric Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biometric Sensors

1.2 Biometric Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biometric Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Capacitive Sensors

1.2.3 Optical Sensors

1.2.4 Thermal Sensors

1.2.5 Ultrasound Sensors

1.2.6 Electric Field Sensors

1.3 Biometric Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biometric Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Commercial Centers and Buildings

1.3.4 Medical and Research Labs

1.3.5 Banking Sector

1.3.6 Financial Services Sector

1.3.7 Defense and Security

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Biometric Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biometric Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biometric Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biometric Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biometric Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biometric Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biometric Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biometric Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biometric Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biometric Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biometric Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biometric Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biometric Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

8 Biometric Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biometric Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biometric Sensors

8.4 Biometric Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Biometric Sensors Distributors List

9.3 Biometric Sensors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Biometric Sensors Market Forecast

11.1 Global Biometric Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Biometric Sensors Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Biometric Sensors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Biometric Sensors Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Biometric Sensors Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Biometric Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Biometric Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Biometric Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Biometric Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Biometric Sensors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Biometric Sensors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Biometric Sensors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Biometric Sensors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Biometric Sensors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Biometric Sensors Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Biometric Sensors Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) ………………………………………

