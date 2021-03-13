Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
This report focus on Civil Aircraft MRO market. Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.
The growing global demand for civil aircraft is the primary factor driving the civil aircraft MRO market growth. Much of this demand can be attributed to factors such as the increase in offshore activities, increased utilization in law enforcement agencies, search and rescue operations, and emergency medical evacuation.
In 2018, the global Civil Aircraft MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
MTU Maintenance
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
ANA
British Airways Engineering
Korean Air
Iberia Maintenance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Private
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Civil Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Civil Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
