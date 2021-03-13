Global DNA Vaccines Market Analysis Report 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

A DNA vaccine is a small, circular DNA plasmid that encode one or more protein antigens under the control of a promoter to produce immune response against disease. DNA vaccines are basically the third generation vaccines that are specifically designed to overcome the unsought properties of conventional vaccines.

The increasing vulnerability of population to infectious diseases and increasing number of antibiotics resistant pathogens have created the need for effective and low-cost vaccination, which would provide long lasting immunity.

The global DNA Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DNA Vaccines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DNA Vaccines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanofi Aventis

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

ABL

Immunologicals

Xenetic Biosciences

QED Biosciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By type

Human DNA vaccines

Animal DNA vaccines

By technology

pDNA vaccines technology

pDNA delivery technology

Segment by Application

Human health

Animal health

Research application

