Global Electronic Paper Display Market 2019 Size, Demand, Prediction, Export/Import, Key Manufactures, Regional Outlook till 2025

Global Electronic Paper Display Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Electronic paper display presents itself as a practical fusion of physics, chemistry, and electronics. The ink utilized in this display technology is termed as e-ink, with chemical composition similar to the pigment used in conventional printing industry. Instead of being deposited on paper, this ink takes the form of tiny capsules (about the diameter of the human hair sandwiched between two electrodes) to produce a monochrome result or sometimes a result with limited colors. Two-pigment ink system is used for monochromatic EPDs, whereas for applications using multiple colors like electronic shelf labels, three-pigment ink system is used.

E-readers segment held the major market share, in terms of revenue generation, of the global EPD market, owing to vast proliferation of e-readers among major economies such as the U.S., UK, and China along with the growing adoption of web-based, e books, and digital reading habits.

The Electronic Paper Display market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Paper Display.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Amazon Liquavista

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

Clearink Display

E ink Holdings

Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd

Inkcase

LG Electronics

Pervasive Displays

Plastic Logic

Samsung

Electronic Paper Display Breakdown Data by Type

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

Electronic Paper Display Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & Wearable Electronics

Institutional

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Enterprise

Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Sq.m). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electronic Paper Display market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The global Electronic Paper Display market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Electronic Paper Display market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

