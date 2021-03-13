Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
A Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on real-time basis. RTOS defines the real time task processing time, interrupt latency, and reliability of both hardware and applications, especially for low powered and memory constrained devices and networks.
The key difference between RTOS and a general purpose OS lies within its high degree of reliability and consistency on timing between application’s task acceptance and completion.
RTOS is a critical component to build comprehensive embedded systems for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for both consumer and industrial IoT (IIoT). Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to build mission critical, reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and more.
In 2018, the global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AMD
Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)
Atari
Atmel Corporation
Blackberry Ltd
Emerson Network Power
ENEA
Express Logic, Inc.
Google
Huawei
IBM
IXYS Corporation
Johnson Controls Inc.
Johnson Matthey
LG Chem
Linux
Microchip Technology
Microsoft
NEC
Nuvoton
NXP Semiconductors
OAR corporation
OpenWSN
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung
Segger Microcontroller Systems
Sharp
SHHIC
Silicon Labs
Spansion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Firmware
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Equipment
Automotive
Healthcare
Telecommunications
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Firmware
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Share by Application (2014–2025)
1.5.2 Industrial Equipment
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Telecommunications
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Size
2.2 Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)
2.2.2 Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.2 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.3 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Size by Type (2014–2019)
4.2 Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Size by Application (2014–2019)
Continued…
