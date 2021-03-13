Global Feed Grade Valine Market 2019 Growth Factors, Regional Analysis by Types, Applications, and Manufacturers with Forecast

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Feed Grade Valine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 124 pages with table and figures in it.

Valine is one of 8 kinds of essential amino acid. It works with other two kinds of high concentration amino acid (isoleucine and leucine) to improve body normal growth, repair tissue, regulate blood glucose and provide with required energy.

Feed grade valine is mainly used in the feed industry as the additives of animal nutrition.

Scope of the Report:

Production of feed grade valine is mainly fermentation method. At present, fermentation method is a very economical method of producing feed grade valine. For the feed industry, L-valine is the most common one. All the existed manufactures are providing L- valine for feed industry.

Production of feed grade valine mainly concentrates in Europe, China, Southeast Asia. The three regions’ total production of valine for feed accounted for 82.11% in 2016.

As for the consumption, China and Europe is the major consumer. Europe experienced faster growth than China.

Top five suppliers take up about 84.87% Share in 2016. Ajinomoto is the largest provider presently, owning 49.56% share in 2016.

With more and more research shown that valine is healthy for feed industry, interest for the product keeps increasing. It is estimated that backed with promising demand, global feed grade valine market will keep upward tendency.

The worldwide market for Feed Grade Valine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 61 million US$ in 2024, from 51 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Feed Grade Valine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ajinomoto

CJ

Evonik

Fufeng Group

Meihua Group

Star Lake Bioscience

Market Segment by Type, covers

L Type

D Type

DL Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pig

Poultry

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Feed Grade Valine product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Feed Grade Valine, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Feed Grade Valine in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Feed Grade Valine in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Feed Grade Valine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Feed Grade Valine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Feed Grade Valine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Feed Grade Valine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

