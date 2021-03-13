Global Ground Handling Services Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Ground Handling Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Ground Handling Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ground Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In aviation, Ground Handling Services defines the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at a terminal gate of an airport.

The rapid development of the aviation industry has driven the expansion of ground handling services market.

In 2018, the global Ground Handling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Mallaghan

Cavotec

JBT Corporation

Cargotec

SAAB Group

Beumer Group

Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment

Aviapartner

TAV Airports Holding Co.

Skyplan Services Limited

Aerospace Jet

AFS Ground Support

Vision Aviation Global

Belau Transfer and Terminal

AN Aviation services CO.

AvJet International (FZE)

Proground GmbH

Myanmar National Airlines

Aero Specialties

Bharat Earth Movers

Oceania Aviation

Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment

Gate

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cabin service

Catering

Ramp service

Passenger service

Field operation service

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ground Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ground Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

