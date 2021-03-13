Global Ground Handling Services Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications
In aviation, Ground Handling Services defines the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at a terminal gate of an airport.
The rapid development of the aviation industry has driven the expansion of ground handling services market.
In 2018, the global Ground Handling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Mallaghan
Cavotec
JBT Corporation
Cargotec
SAAB Group
Beumer Group
Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment
Aviapartner
TAV Airports Holding Co.
Skyplan Services Limited
Aerospace Jet
AFS Ground Support
Vision Aviation Global
Belau Transfer and Terminal
AN Aviation services CO.
AvJet International (FZE)
Proground GmbH
Myanmar National Airlines
Aero Specialties
Bharat Earth Movers
Oceania Aviation
Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment
Gate
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cabin service
Catering
Ramp service
Passenger service
Field operation service
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Civil
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ground Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ground Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
