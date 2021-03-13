Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Key players
IRIS come into effect during emergencies, either natural catastrophes or human-made. During such situations, the respective health and public administration bodies are alerted using IRIS, which is directly linked to the telecommunications and satellite ecosystems that have been enhanced immensely for superior data transmission and accurate image capturing.
The global intelligent emergency response systems and infrastructure (IRIS) market was valued at USD 78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 114.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period of 20182023.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mircom Technologies
Whelen Engineering
Everbridge
Notifier Honeywell
ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology)
Cooper Industries PLC
Athoc
Siemens Ag
Digital Acoustics
Visiplex
BRG Precision Products
Honeywell
United Technologies Corporation
AI Control Point
Safeguard Communications
Spectrarep,.
Criticall
F 24 Ag
Pageone
Hiplink Software
Mir3
Sungard Availability Services
Enera International AB (Rapid Reach)
Phoenix It Group
Vocal Technologies
Xo Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Perimeter Intrusion Detection
Back-Up Power Generators
Communication Systems
Video Surveillance Systems
Broadcasting Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Application 1
Application 2
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection
1.4.3 Back-Up Power Generators
1.4.4 Communication Systems
1.4.5 Video Surveillance Systems
1.4.6 Broadcasting Systems
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)
1.5.2 Application 1
1.5.3 Application 2
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)
4.2 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)
Continued…
