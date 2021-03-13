Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application & Growth Rate by Type 2018-2025
The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy.
The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ricardo
TomTom
International BV
Siemen
WS Atkins
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free ASA
EFKON
Iteris
Lanner Electronics
Roper Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Communication
Computational Technologies
Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data
Sensing Technologies
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Emergency Vehicle Notification System
Automatic Road Enforcement
Variable Speed Limits
Collision Avoidance System
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Wireless Communication
1.4.3 Computational Technologies
1.4.4 Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data
1.4.5 Sensing Technologies
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)
1.5.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification System
1.5.3 Automatic Road Enforcement
1.5.4 Variable Speed Limits
1.5.5 Collision Avoidance System
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Road System (IRS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)
4.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)
Continued…
