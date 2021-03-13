Global IoT at Workplace Market Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts

In 2018, the global IoT at Workplace market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT at Workplace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT at Workplace development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lutron Electronics

Telkom SA

Crestron Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Lighting

Security & Access Control

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

HVAC Control Systems

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT at Workplace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT at Workplace development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

