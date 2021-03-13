Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size, Demand, Analysis, Price and Future Forecasts

Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.

Get PDF Sample Borchure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=977570

The hardware infrastructure in SDDCs is managed through intelligent software systems and these data centers support both cloud computing services and legacy applications. The implementation of SDDCs helps organizations improve efficiency and reduce costs and also enables the delivery of workloads through the cloud. With the focus to achieve better control over business-critical operations, enterprises adopting cloud-based infrastructure are greatly considering the establishment of SDDCs.

In 2018, the global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CenturyLink

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

NTT Communications

Rackspace

Internap

Interoute Communications

Interxion

NaviSite

PCCW Global

Peak 10

SERVERCENTRAL

Singtel

Sungard Availability Services

Switch

T.C.C. Technology

Telefonica

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telstra International

TierPoint

Verizon

ViaWest

Zayo

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/977570/global-multi-tenant-wholesale-data-center-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multi-tenant data centers

Wholesale colocation

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)

1.4.2 Multi-tenant data centers

1.4.3 Wholesale colocation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Share by Application (2014–2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size

2.2 Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)

2.2.2 Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.2 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.3 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size by Type (2014–2019)

4.2 Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Size by Application (2014–2019)

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/