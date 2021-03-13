Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024
The global Offshore AUV & ROV market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Offshore AUV & ROV by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
By ROV
High Capacity Electric Vehicle
Small Vehicle
Heavy Work-Class Vehicle
Work-Class Vehicle
By AUV
Man Portable
Light Weight Vehicle (LWV)
Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)
Large Vehicle
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Subsea 7 Inc.
SAAB AB
Fugro NV
Ocean Engineering Ltd.
Bluefin Robotics
Atlas Elektronik Gmbh
Kongsberg Maritime
Teledyne Technologies LLC
BIRNS, INC.
International Submarine Engineering
Schilling Robotics LLC
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Oil & Gas
Commercial
Defense
Scientific Research
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
