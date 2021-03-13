Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (IneosAsahi Chemical CorpChina National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)ASCENDSeccoSinopec GroupFormosa PlasticsDSMTae Kwang IndustrialCPDCCytec IndustriesMitsubishi RayonLUKOILRepsol YPF)

Specialty oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of specialty oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

Scope of the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Report

This report focuses on the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, specialty oilfield chemicals market has a certain potential in Europe, Middle East. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, specialty oilfield chemicals industry maintained a rapid growth. Rapid growth in unconventional oil and gas activity in North America has resulted in increases in the volume of chemicals used and, based on the projected growth in this area; the volumes consumed in the future will represent a significant portion of the market. Growth in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, the industry maintained a relatively fast growth rate. Africa has seen significant growth across the continent and growth is forecast to continue over the next five years. There are questions about political instability in some countries, such as Libya and Sudan. However, we hold confidence in Africa. The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. E.g.: Halliburton recently announced plans to acquire Baker Hughes in 2015. Solvay, Nalco Champion, Innospec, Calumet and Lubrizol have acquired a number of companies.

The worldwide market for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 36100 million US$ in 2024, from 29200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segment by Manufacturers

Ineos

Asahi Chemical Corp

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

ASCEND

Secco

Sinopec Group

Formosa Plastics

DSM

Tae Kwang Industrial

CPDC

Cytec Industries

Mitsubishi Rayon

LUKOIL

Repsol YPF

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segment by Type

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Conpletion & Stimulation

Production & Delivery

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Completion & Stimulation

Production & EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals)

Delivery

Some of the Points cover in Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and pSpecialty Oilfield Chemicals

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

