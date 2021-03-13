Hepatocellular Carcinoma HCC Treatment Market 2016 | Global Forecast 2026 | Top Key Players – Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is also known as malignant hepatoma. HCC is the major malignancy of the liver and is found to occur mainly in patients with chronic liver diseases and cirrhosis. The cells of origin of HCC are the hepatic stem cells, although this remains the subject of investigation. The hepatic tumors proliferates with local expansion, spreading in intrahepatic region and finally distant metastases. The uncommon hepatocellular carcinoma is anticipated to witness rise in incidence rate during the forecast period. HCC is currently expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide. In the past, HCC generally occurred at an advanced stage of decompensated liver disease or cirrhosis. The technological advancements and the routine liver function tests are now resulting in the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma. The increase in incidences of hepatocellular carcinoma associated with hepatitis C virus are expected to grow the hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market during the forecast period.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma(HCC) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The incidence rate of hepatic cancer such as intrahepatic bile duct cancer in U.S. was approximately 39,230 during 2015. The risk factors associated with hepatocellular carcinoma are Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, alcoholic cirrhosis, metabolic syndrome, biliary cirrhosis, and chronic liver injury. The advancement in technology, personalized medicine, cost effective treatment procedures are few other factors predicted to keep up the growth of global hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market. However, side effects associated with the chemotherapy, high cost of treatment are some of the major restraints limiting the growth of global hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma(HCC) Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use and geography.

Based on application, the global hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment market is segmented into:

Brachytherapy

Chemotherapy

Local Ablation Therapy

Based on end user type, the global hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer rehabilitation centers

Hepatocellular Carcinoma(HCC) Treatment Market: Overview

Inventions in technologies for cancer treatment procedures are expected to launch into the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing investment of pharmaceutical companies in the research and development of anticancer drugs would contribute to the growth of hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market. Monoclonal antibodies and other immunological treatments are generally known for their lesser side effects and better efficacy.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma(HCC) Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) treatment market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa.Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections are found to be the most significant cause of hepatocellular carcinoma. Chronic HBV infection is the principal cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in Asia and Africa. HCV infection is the principal cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in North America, Europe, and Japan. The global hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market is expected to grow in future due to increasing investment by multinational companies in the cancer research.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma(HCC) Treatment Market: Key Players

Bayer AG is one of the leading provider of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment drugs. Some of the key players in hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market are Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Celgen Corporation, Amgen Inc., Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. These companies focuses on the priority areas of the antiviral and oncology in order to address unmet medical needs.