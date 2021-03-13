Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Segments, Key Players Strategies, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on “Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Research Report” Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Global Market Projected To Grow Radiantly By 2023; Asserts MRFR Unleashing Industry Forecast

Segments:

The global Human rotavirus vaccine market has been segmented on the basis of type and end users.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as Rotarix, RotaTeq, Rotavac, Rotavin-M1, Lanzhou lamb and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research and others.

Key Players in the Global Human rotavirus vaccine Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are Bharat Biotech, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Multinational pharmaceutical drug company and others.

The report for Global Human rotavirus vaccine market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Market scenario

Rotavirus vaccine is used to protect against rotavirus infections which cause severe diarrhoea among young children. Symptoms of rotavirus infection include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain which can result in disease. Rotavirus vaccine is administered by mouth and requires two or three doses starting around six weeks of age.

The vaccine first became available in the United States in 2006. Rotavirus is a double-stranded RNA virus of the family Reoviridae and is transmitted through the faecal-oral route. It infects the cell lining of the small intestine and causes gastroenteritis.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, rotavirus related diarrhoea was responsible for killing about 600,000 children in 2015, with more than 80% of all rotavirus-related deaths occurring in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The market drivers for rotavirus vaccine market are its safety profile including use in HIV/AIDS patients, growing number of immunity-compromised individuals, increasing geriatric population, growing population and live births etc. The market restraints are risks such as immune reaction, babies who have had intussusception, low healthcare expenditure in developing regions, cleanliness initiatives by NGOs and health awareness creation to eradicate the prevalence of this virus etc.

The global human rotavirus vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 12.3 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 11.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional analysis:

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology in the US drives the global human rotavirus vaccine market. Also, concentration of major research companies and vaccine research sector in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and healthcare penetration.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

